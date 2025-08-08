  • home icon
  Nikki Bella still on good terms with major WWE star after recent story was cut

Nikki Bella still on good terms with major WWE star after recent story was cut

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 08, 2025 20:38 GMT
Bella appeared on RAW earlier this week. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Bella appeared on RAW earlier this week. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Nikki Bella is still on good terms with a major WWE star after their recent story was dropped. Bella is now in a rivalry with Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch on WWE RAW.

Stephanie Vaquer and Bella had been in a rivalry with Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice, but that is no longer the case. Vaquer won a Battle Royal at Evolution to earn a title shot and will be challenging Naomi for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris.

Nikki Bella took to social media today to reveal that she missed Stephanie Vaquer. The former NXT Women's Champion responded to the veteran and noted that she missed her, too, suggesting that both stars are still on good terms after their storyline was scrapped.

Vaquer was called up to the main roster earlier this year and has already become very popular among the WWE Universe. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution to become Women's World Champion. The Glow successfully defended the title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam 2025.

Former WWE writer reacts to the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his honest thoughts on the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella on WWE RAW.

Bella confronted Big Time Becks this past Monday night on the red brand, and things quickly got personal. The Man referenced Bella's previous relationship with John Cena and hilariously joked that she couldn't see him anymore.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo shared his reaction to the rivalry between Nikki Bella and the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

"I can't wait when they get into new feuds, and I'm just waiting to hear what the angle is. What's the angle, guys? Like, I just want to hear the angle. So, the angle here is that Becky Lynch is a liar. I don't even know what the angle is," Russo said. [27:20 - 27:40]
You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the storyline between Bella and Becky Lynch moving forward.

Edited by Robert Lentini
