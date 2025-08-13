Nikki Bella supports Seth Rollins following WWE SummerSlam controversy

Nikki Bella has shown her support for Seth Rollins following the controversy at SummerSlam. Rollins, who had been seen injured on WWE television and was using crutches, surprised everyone as he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase after CM Punk defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title on night one.

While the "Ruse of the Century" was certainly a shocking moment, it left a lot of talent backstage with a bitter taste. The fake injury angle didn't sit well with a lot of officials behind the scenes, who weren't happy over being worked.

However, Nikki Bella has no such problems and showed her appreciation for the storytelling. Talking on The Nikki & Brie Show, the former Divas Champion opened up on why it was a special moment.

"This is what I love about our business, and I feel like a lot of us OGs do this. Rollins fooled us all. He was at Evolution, I had almost a 30-minute conversation with him about his knee. And he's like 'Yeah, it's the same one, this feels worse but, you know, it gave me a good 10 years.' I couldn't believe the whole thing. I felt so bad for him," she said. [From 50:44 - 51:14]

Seth Rollins's fake injury angle started at Saturday Night Main Event last month, when he lost to LA Knight. The abrupt end to the match and the subsequent interviews by Rollins led many to believe the injury was real.

To keep things under wraps, it is possible that WWE kept it a secret from even the talent and officials in the company, but Nikki is all for it.

"When you see stuff like Rollins, for sure, it felt so great to be shocked.. like to not expect it. It's being unpredictable," she added. [From 51:55 - 52:04]

Now that The Visionary holds the title, he has a target on his back.

Seth Rollins set for major title defense at Clash in Paris

On the recent edition of RAW, CM Punk and LA Knight confronted Seth Rollins over his actions. They were then put in a tag team match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, which ended in disqualification after interference from Rollins.

The chaos led to Jey Uso running down to help the babyfaces as GM Adam Pearce made a massive announcement.

Pearce announced that at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Title in a Fatal Four-Way against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. The Vision ended the night by taking out all three challengers and standing tall.

