Seth Rollins' recent tactics didn't sit well backstage following WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

WWE SummerSlam 2025 was a historic event, as the company officially made The Biggest Party of The Summer a two-night event. According to a new report, there's unhappiness backstage following Seth Rollins' cash-in.

Seth Rollins tricked the world for weeks, where he was seen on crutches and faked an injury, only to ruin CM Punk's night in the show's main event. The Visionary played a long con and cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on The Second City Saint to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. While many praised Rollins' dedication towards kayfabe, some weren't too happy with it.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Rollins' tactics have caused some unhappiness backstage following the historic event. The insider stated that while WWE is trying to make everyone believe it's a work, the entire situation has left an unhealthy atmosphere among people backstage, which also includes in-ring talent.

While no names were mentioned, it's evident that Seth Rollins worked everyone, including the in-ring talent and people backstage, in the Stamford-based promotion.

Triple H reacted to Seth Rollins' antics from WWE SummerSlam 2025

Seth Rollins, for over a decade, has been a staple in the Stamford-based promotion and donned different hats as an on-screen talent under both regimes. Over two years ago, The Visionary became the first World Heavyweight Champion of the modern era when he won the title in Saudi Arabia.

However, the 40-year-old WWE star's second World Heavyweight Championship win didn't sit well with many, including Triple H, at SummerSlam. After the event, The Game gave his thoughts on the ruse and stated he wasn't too thrilled about the bogus medical report, which was presented on Rollins' behalf about his fake injury.

"Seth Rollins is playing chess while everybody else is playing checkers. He comes out, goes through none of it, and takes the World Heavyweight Championship. My hats off to Seth Rollins, that's a smart way to do business. Not thrilled about bogus medical reports. But, we'll deal with that down the line," Triple H said.

Later, Adam Pearce and Eddie Orengo seemingly hinted they were at odds with The Visionary's tactics.

