Nikki & Brie (The Garcia Twins) provide reality TV show update after WWE exit

Nikki and Brie Bella, now known as The Garcia Twins, have addressed their futures in reality television after leaving WWE.

The former Divas Champions previously appeared in the WWE-produced E! shows Total Divas and Total Bellas. Nikki also starred in her own E! series, Nikki Bella Says I Do, in early 2023.

On the latest episode of their podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki revealed that she and Brie want their own reality show again:

"Brie and I, one thing we realized after the wedding special is that we really loved reality TV. We missed it. We missed interacting with all of you. I missed watching hard scenes and cringing, but also crying and loving some scenes."

Nikki & Brie @NikkiAndBrie ‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋 🤍 🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼 🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins.‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins. 👯‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋✨🤍✨🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🍷🥂🍾 https://t.co/w6GQM0P7Zi

Nikki is unsure whether her son and Brie's two children will appear on their next show:

"Brie and I realized that is something we are going to be bringing back into our lives, into our careers, maybe with family, maybe not. We will see. But I know a lot of people have been asking that lately, and we didn't know how to answer it quite yet. And now we do because we're The Garcia Twins!"

Nikki is married to professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie is married to former WWE star and current AEW wrestler Bryan Danielson.

The Garcia Twins also have acting aspirations

The 2020 WWE Hall of Famers did not elaborate on where their reality TV show journey will take them next. However, Brie teased that fans might see her and Nikki "on their future screens soon."

Nikki added that she and Brie could also venture into acting one day:

"You may potentially be seeing us in some scripted stuff in the future, and that's something we've always wanted to do since we've been crazy young, like second grade."

Nikki and Brie received many positive messages after their WWE departures were confirmed. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was among those who offered support on social media.

What do you want to see next from The Garcia Twins? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Nikki & Brie Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes