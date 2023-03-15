"Excited for you ladies" - Recently released WWE Superstar sends message to The Bella Twins 

The Bella Twins have changed their name to The Garcia Twins and have removed all references to WWE on their social media pages.

Nikki and Brie were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 but their relationship with the company has since soured. They roasted the promotion for the lack of female representation at RAW XXX and claimed that there are a bunch of wrestlers that the company does not want to use.

Another former WWE Superstar sent a message to Nikki and Brie following news of their departure from the company. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released at the end of 2022 after dropping the brand's title to Roxanne Perez.

The 32-year-old has a wildly successful premium service for fans and WWE was reportedly unhappy with the content she was posting. Mandy took to Twitter today to say she was excited about Nikki and Brie's next chapter.

"Love this !! ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻👊🏻👊🏻 excited for you ladies!" tweeted Mandy Rose.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims the writers of The Bella Twins' reality show should work on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently made an interesting claim about the writers of Nikki & Brie Bella's former reality TV show, Total Divas.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo admitted that he tuned into Total Divas a couple of times and was impressed by the writing on the reality show. He went as far as to say that the company should consider hiring them to improve RAW.

"I remember watching that show [Total Divas] a couple of times, and basically saying, I remember it. And I didn't watch it a lot, but I watched it enough of it and said, 'these writers should be writing RAW.' I mean, there was drama, and there was conflict, and the personalities were coming out, and I'm, like, 'They should be writing RAW.'" [From 03:42 to 04:10]

Total Divas @TotalDivas The dawn of a new era, and the return of major drama. #TotalDivas is back April 5th 9|8c, only on E! The dawn of a new era, and the return of major drama. #TotalDivas is back April 5th 9|8c, only on E! https://t.co/ThNl8H7AXO

The Bella Twins were spotted backstage at AEW Revolution earlier this month. It will be interesting to see if Nikki and Brie Bella show up in another promotion shortly or pursue interests other than wrestling.

