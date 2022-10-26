Nikki Cross is seemingly missing following her interruption of the main event of last night's RAW, according to Bayley.

Nikki (not A.S.H. anymore) completed her character transformation, reverting back to her old, deranged self on the red brand. She established this as she interrupted the main event match of the night, a non-title bout between RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley.

She crossbodied Dakota Kai and IYO SKY outside the ring, taking out the referee in the process. She then proceeded to attack Belair, DDT-ing her and allowing Bayley to snatch the pinfall victory. Cross would completely establish her new, unpredictable character by taking out The Role Model after the match.

In what can be perceived as a friendly/threatening curiosity, the leader of Damage CTRL recently took to Twitter to ask about the whereabouts of the former almost-superhero.

"Where’s Nikki?" Bayley tweeted

Nikki Cross' character change comes after weeks of teases. She most recently tore off her mask following a defeat to Candice LeRae almost a month ago on RAW. Despite her heel/face alignment not having been cemented yet, it is certain that the former Ms. Money in the Bank will be part of crucial storylines going forward.

Nikki Cross breaks her silence following surprise attack on RAW

Nikki Cross took to Twitter to break her silence following the surprise attack on last night's WWE RAW.

Cross took out Damage CTRL at ringside during the show’s main event. She then attacked Bianca Belair, costing her the match before attacking Bayley as well.

The former Nikki A.S.H. has now spoken for the first time since her antics on Monday night. She took to Twitter to post a picture of herself in her new outfit, and hinted at her character's motivation in the caption, where she called the whole WWE her galaxy.

"It’s my Galaxy now," she wrote.

It finally seems like Nikki Cross will be making an impact on the company's women's division with the character that first shot her to fame in WWE. While her A.S.H. gimmick saw her achieve great success, peaking with her becoming the RAW Women's Champion, it never truly showcased her true potential.

She now has a chance to show the larger audience of WWE what made her a crowd favorite on the black and gold brand.

