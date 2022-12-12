Nikki Cross appears to still hold a grudge against fellow WWE Superstar after character change

Nikki Cross appears to still hold resentment towards Candice LeRae following their match on WWE RAW several months ago.

On the September 26th episode of RAW, Nikki was scheduled to face her former tag team partner Doudrop in a singles match, but the bout never took place. Candice LeRae was revealed to be her opponent instead and the Poison Pixie got a big pop from the crowd.

Candice went on to win her debut match on RAW and Nikki was distraught afterwards. She has since abandoned the superhero gimmick and is back to being Nikki Cross on the red brand.

The 33-year-old took to Twitter today to tweet out a heartbreak emoji along with pictures from her match against Candice LeRae in September.

Nikki Cross is stalking Candice LeRae on WWE RAW

After leaving the superhero gimmick behind, Nikki started attacking everyone she could on RAW.

Nikki interfered in a non-title match between Bianca Belair and Bayley during the October 24th edition of the red brand. Bayley didn't take it personally, as she spent the next couple of weeks recruiting Cross to join her squad for the women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Cross joined Damage CTRL and Rhea Ripley to battle Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Alexa Bliss at the premium live event last month. Many fans were hoping that Candice LeRae would be on Bianca's team, but The Man wound up being the final superstar on Team Bianca at Survivor Series.

LeRae was off of WWE TV for a bit before returning during the November 28th edition of RAW. She defeated Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL in a singles match but may have to be on the lookout for Nikki Cross.

During a recent backstage interview, Nikki Cross was spotted lurking behind LeRae. Nikki recently sent LeRae a message saying she hopes she hasn't been on Santa's naughty list.

"Hope you haven’t been on Santa’s Naughty List @CandiceLeRae #WWERaw @WWE," tweeted Cross.

Nikki Cross has captured the RAW Women's Championship once and the Women's Tag Team Championships three times during her career. She is also an 11-time 24/7 Champion, but she officially retired the title by throwing it in the trash. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Cross and LeRae on RAW.

Would you like to see Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae have a rivalry on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

