Nikki Cross breaks silence on Alexa Bliss' Sister Abigail attack, claims responsibility

Alexa Bliss pulled out the Sister Abigail from her arsenal of moves on this week's SmackDown, and it ended up being one of the major highlights of the show.

Alexa Bliss, who was seemingly caught in a state of trance, delivered the Sister Abigail on her tag team partner and friend Nikki Cross during the Fatal 4-way match on SmackDown. Little Miss Bliss then left the match and the Thunderdome, much to the surprise of the fans. The attack, however, didn't cost Nikki Cross the match as she managed to pin Tamina to become the #1 contender for Bayley's SmackDown Championship.

Nikki Cross reacted to the developments on SmackDown during an exclusive backstage interview following the episode.

Cross first spoke about winning another opportunity to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title. The #1 contender claimed that she wouldn't repeat the same mistakes as the last two occasions. She vowed to end Bayley's title reign and promised that the fans would witness the Nikki Cross era after Clash of Champions.

"I've been here before. It's not the first time me and Bayley have clashed. It won't be the last time. I'm ready. I'm ready for Clash of Champions. It's my sole focus. Over the summer, me and Bayley fought for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and I got so, umm, I let the idea of becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion instead of motivating me it poisoned me, it jeopardized my judgement, you know, it clouded my judgement. It jeopardized my friendship. And I'm not going to let this happen at Clash of Champions. You've you had the summer of Bayley? You're going to have the fall, and the winter and Christmas, the new year of Nikki Cross being the SmackDown Women's Champion!"

EXCLUSIVE: Despite being on the receiving end of a Sister Abigail attack, @NikkiCrossWWE refuses to give up on her friendship with @AlexaBliss_WWE. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hOZ1vSN2AF — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 12, 2020

Nikki Cross reacts to Alexa Bliss' Sister Abigail attack

Cross was then asked about being attacked by Alexa Bliss on SmackDown. She outrightly said that the current version of Alexa Bliss is not the same person she became best friends with over the past one and a half years. Cross claimed responsibility for jeopardizing her friendship and said she wasn't going to give up on Alexa Bliss.

Cross said she would get to the bottom of the issue and save Alexa Bliss.

"It's not my best friend. That's not Lexi. I've said it before, and I'll say it again, that I'm the one who pushed her down, I'm the one that left her alone. I'm the one that let her be attacked by The Fiend, and he got in her head, and he twisted her, and he's turning it, and I don't understand. I'm going to get to the bottom of it because she is my best friend. She is my tag team partner. She has been for the last year and a half, and I'm not just going to push that aside, and I'm not going to give up on her. Nikki Cross is promising right now that she is going to save Alexa Bliss. I have to. I have to."

Nikki Cross will face Bayley at Clash of Champions, but her storyline with Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's involvement will play a significant role on the upcoming few episodes.