Nikki Cross breaks silence following big win on tonight's WWE RAW

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross faced RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a Beat The Clock Challenge.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion initially wanted to face Charlotte Flair but The Queen turned her down saying that it would take her only two minutes to beat her. Ripley took on Cross's challenge and after getting coaxed by Flair said that she could also beat her within two minutes.

'The Nightmare' Rhea Ripley then took on Cross in the two-minute Beat The Clock Challenge. Ripley toyed with her opponent during the onset of the match but Cross rallied back with a elbow strike and followed it up with a crossbody.

A frustrated Ripley kept on pummeling Cross in the corner of the ring but she failed to notice that the two minutes were up. As a result, Cross walked out of the match as the winner. Following her big win over the RAW Women's Champion, Cross took to Twitter and broke her silence with a series of tweets.

The above tweets posted by the Scottish superstar shows that she is excited to be back on WWE programming and excited over her victory against Rhea Ripley.

Nikki Cross returned to WWE RAW after nearly three months

Nikki Cross had her last televised match against Alexa Bliss on the February 1st episode of the flagship show. Since then she has rarely been seen inside a WWE ring. Just days before WrestleMania 37, Cross sent out an emotional tweet in which she expressed her love for wrestling.

"I got my bachelors. I'm halfway through my masters. I'll get a PhD if I want to. I'm a qualified personal trainer and gym instructor. Heck I could teach a spin class if I wanted to. But I want what I want. I want to wrestle. I want to entertain. It's what I was born to do.", Nikki Cross said.

With her huge win over Ripley on RAW, it remains to be seen if Cross can insert herself into the Women's Championship picture.