Nikki Cross breaks silence following WWE SmackDown return

Nikki Cross broke her silence on social media following her return on WWE SmackDown. The veteran is a member of The Wyatt Sicks on the blue brand.

The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) this past Friday night on SmackDown. The Wyatt Sicks returned during the match and attacked both teams.

Nikki Cross shared a couple of cryptic updates on her Instagram story today following her faction's return. You can check out Nikki Cross' messages in the image below.

Cross shared a couple of interesting messages ahead of RAW. [Image credits: Nikki Cross' Instagram story]

The Wyatt Sicks had not been seen on television since December 2024. Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy in a 6-man tag team match, and the faction disappeared following the loss.

The group returned this past Friday night on Bray Wyatt's birthday to unleash an attack during the main event on WWE SmackDown. Uncle Howdy's group posed in front of a birthday cake as a tribute to Bray Wyatt to close the show.

Vince Russo reacts to The Wyatt Sicks' return on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on The Wyatt Sicks returning during the WWE Tag Team Championship match on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo questioned why fans were loudly cheering for the group during their return. He noted that the group had not been seen since losing to The Final Testament last year and didn't understand why the fans were excited to see them.

"Let me remind everybody, by the way, the last time we saw the Wyatt Sicks, they were laid flat on their backs. So the Wyatt Sicks were in the ring, and everybody went crazy. Holy sh*t, sh*t, this is awesome. You people are the biggest dumba*ses I've ever seen in my entire life." He continued, "This show sh*t the bed and you idiots are in the arena saying, this is awesome." [From 11:10 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Nikki Cross and her faction in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

