Nikki Cross, Dakota Kai, Ricochet, and other WWE stars react to released stars announcing they are "back"

WWE went through a spate of releases earlier after the TKO merger with UFC, releasing several stars from the company, as well as employees. Now, two stars have taken to Instagram to announce that they are back after suddenly showing up at an event.

Mace and Mansoor were among the several stars who were let go in September. The releases came out of nowhere days after WWE's merger finally went through. In the company, the two had been paired up as the Maximum Male Models and paired first with LA Knight and later Maxxine, but on both occasions, they were separated later.

Tonight at a DPW event, Mace and Mansoor suddenly showed up, taking everyone by surprise.

Mace has now taken to Instagram, where he announced that they were back as a tag team, sharing a picture with his tag team partner. He simply announced that they were back.

"So I'm thinking we're back."

What they plan to do in Deadlock Pro Wrestling remains to be seen, but there's always a chance that he will compete in other promotions soon too. It appears that the two of them are going to be working together.

Several other stars reacted, with Nikki Cross, Ricochet, Dakota Kai, and Xia Li all liking the post. Other former stars also reacted to it, with Mustafa Ali, Aliyah, etc. rushing to show their support.

The stars are all happy and liked the post immediately on Instagram

Mace and Mansoor's 90-day WWE non-compete clause has not ended yet

It's well-known that main roster stars in the company have a 90-day non-compete clause if they end up being released from the company.

Expand Tweet

However, the star shared that 81 days were enough. It's expected that they spoke to WWE to get out of the 90-day clause, or the company is not holding any of the stars to it at the moment, but that's not certain at this time.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.