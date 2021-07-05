Nikki Cross explains the meaning behind the butterfly symbol on her costume

Nikki Cross recently debuted her new superhero gimmick on Monday Night RAW. The switch in character came as a bit of a surprise, as no one expected such a drastic change.

Nevertheless, fans are intrigued by the character and want to see what WWE has in store.

The character's costume features a blue and gold outfit, a mask as well as a cape. One of the most striking features of the costume is the presence of a big gold butterfly right in the centre.

Nikki Cross recently appeared on WWE Espanyol's El Brunch De WWE, where she explained the message her character is supposed to send and the meaning behind the butterfly on her costume.

"You can be a superhero by being good to people, to be kind, always try to look out for others and stand up for those in need. To me, that’s the really important message of this, we can always be better, we can always do better. The idea is I put on this cape, I put the mask on, I put the outfit on and I can try anything. I really want that message, that’s the message of almost a superhero. I’m so excited and I’m so proud of everything. The butterfly on the outfit represents this metamorphosis, this transformation and then the lightning bolts around the butterfly, that’s my spark." said Nikki Cross (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

It is interesting to note that "metamorphosis" is a key word she used to describe her symbol. Much like the "metamorphosis", she went from being the old Nikki to the new and improved superhero, Nikki Cross.

Nikki Cross will participate in the Money in the Bank ladder match

Nikki Cross has been on a roll recently and has been racking up a lot of wins in recent weeks. Most notably those over Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. However, one of her most significant victories was when she recently teamed up with Alexa Bliss.

The duo managed to beat former Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

It will be a massive opportunity for Nikki Cross to cement her position as a top superstar in WWE's Women's Division.

