"I love and miss you" - Nikki Cross emotionally addresses the WWE Universe

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross has sent an emotional message to the WWE Universe. It has been exactly a year since WWE last had a live audience in attendance for their shows.

Cross shared a post via her Twitter account expressing her feelings about the current state of things. COVID-19 sent a lot of things into disarray, especially for WWE.

The pandemic has prevented fans from attending WWE shows, essentially cutting off the backbone of the industry. Fan and athlete interactions are a key part of any sport, even more so for professional wrestling. So it comes as no surprise that numerous WWE Superstars will be feeling down.

Nikki Cross is one such Superstar who feels the effects of not having the WWE Universe in attendance.

"Exactly one year ago today was the last time there was a @WWE show with fans in the arena. I wish there was more than 280 characters to explain how much I love and miss you. I wish I had known then that it was going to be the last time for a while I got to see you all. Soon."

It is unclear as to when WWE plans to have fans back in the arenas. However, WWE CFO Kristina Salen doesn't expect any plans to be put into motion until the second half of 2021. You can read more about the company's plans here.

What is next Nikki Cross?

Nikki Cross hasn't been featured in WWE programming for quite a while now. Her latest big storyline revolved around trying to get her best friend Alexa Bliss out of The Fiend's clutches. However, the story didn't last long and Cross has not had a significant role since.

Cross is an uber talented athlete and her character could have a lot to offer any one of WWE's brands. It is a shame that her latest title run was alongside Bliss as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, which ended in June 2020.

WWE should really put more effort into booking Nikki Cross as a singles star; she could have a lot to offer a dwindling RAW women's roster. She has all the talent in the world and could easily challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship if booked properly.