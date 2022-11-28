Nikki Cross reacts to surprise reunion of popular former WWE faction at a major wrestling promotion

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross recently reacted to former Sanity members Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain reuniting outside of WWE.

At a recent Progress Wrestling show, Damo teamed up with Wolfe, who is currently working as Axel Axeman Tischer. The two men were together as part of the SAnitY faction during the heyday of the black and gold branding of NXT. The group was led by Eric Young and also had Nikki Cross.

Taking to Twitter, Cross claimed that she wasn't expecting a brief reunion between the two men.

The WWE star also mentioned original Sanity leader Eric Young in the tweet, claiming that the two men were having fun without their former stablemates.

"Wehhhhhhh I wasn’t ready ! @axeman3016 @DamoMackle EY- @TheEricYoung they having too much fun without us #SaNiTy" wrote Nikki Cross.

Check out Nikki Cross' tweet below:

Wrestling legend Alundra Blayze recently teased a match against Nikki Cross

The former RAW Women's Champion recently switched from her Nikki A.S.H. character to her dark and unhinged side.

A few weeks ago on RAW, she dumped the 24/7 Championship as WWE proceeded to retire the belt.

Taking to Twitter, Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze teased the idea of returning for the now-retired 24/7 Championship. She also claimed to be the reigning 24/7 Champion.

"Damn! Don’t make me show up and come get that title. I am still 24/7 Champion. Don’t believe me? Go back in history and listen to what Jack Tunney said “No one can win the title by it being bought’ 'surrendered' to them. -Jack Tunney. @WWE we may have a problem,"

Cross took part in the historic Survivor Series WarGames Match, teaming up with Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley in a losing effort against Bianca Belair's team. The RAW Women's Champion's team consisted of Mia Yim, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and the returning Becky Lynch.

With the return of her more unhinged persona, Cross has been on a path of destruction. It remains to be seen what is next for her.

Do you think WWE should possibly reunite SAnitY once again under Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes