Nikki Cross reveals 38-year-old superstar is her favorite ahead of WWE RAW

Nikki Cross has revealed that a 38-year-old superstar is her favorite ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Cross spent some time off of WWE television before recently returning on RAW. She teamed up with Natalya to battle Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on the October 23 edition of RAW. It was her first match on the red brand since her loss to Shayna Baszler on July 17.

The former RAW Women's Champion did not assist Natalya in the match and stood in a trance on the ring apron the entire time. She also appeared the following week on RAW and scared Chelsea Green during her Trick or Street Fight with Nattie. Cross also competed in the Women's Battle Royal last week, won by Zoey Stark.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, Nikki Cross took to her Instagram story to reveal her favorite superstar. Cross shared a new photograph with Akira Tozawa with the caption "my favorite," and you can check it out in the image below.

Cross shares photo with Tozawa ahead of RAW.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has an interesting suggestion for Nikki Cross

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Nikki Cross live her gimmick moving forward as a way to react to WWE's creative for her.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that the former champion should start behaving like her television character in normal situations. The veteran claimed that the company made Big Vito wear a dress because they were friends, and Vito owned it by wearing it everywhere.

Russo believes Cross should do the same in response to the creative WWE has given her:

"That's what she needs to do. If I'm her, I'm walking around like that backstage. I'm walking around like that in catering. Bro, I'm like that if I'm in the women's room. That's exactly what I would do." [From 38:40 to 39:00]

Akira Tozawa has recently joined the Alpha Academy faction on RAW. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Nikki Cross moving forward.

