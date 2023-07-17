Nikki Cross and Santos Escobar react as WWE personality shares heartbreaking post following tragic personal loss

Nikki Cross and Santos Escobar reacted recently after a WWE personality shared a post following a major personal loss she had gone through. Sarah Schreiber only recently returned to the road with WWE after taking a few weeks off following the passing of her father.

Schreiber is known for being one of the most beloved interviewers in WWE, and has worked for the company behind the scenes since joining in 2018. After the passing of her father last month, she broke the news and said that she loved her father.

"I will be strong and I promise to live every day ferociously for the rest of my life for you. I will miss you so very much Dad. I love you."

She has now returned to the road with the WWE Fairfax live event.

"Dad taught me, no matter what, you always keep going. Back on the road, see you tonight."

Now, Schreiber shared a post talking about what her father meant to her, and how much he helped her throughout his life.

"Everything I am & do is because of the amazing man my father was. He loved coming to all the shows. He empowered, supported, and pushed me to do what I love. I am beyond grateful that I was so lucky to have him as my dad and will miss him forever. Thank you for these kind words."

Fellow stars Nikki Cross and Santos Escobar reacted to the news and shared what they thought. Cross said that the strength Schreiber had displayed was incredible and would have made her father proud.

Nicola Glencross @WWENikkiCross

So I’m going to text this to you too @sarahschreib I love you. Your strength during this time has been nothing short of incredible. He is so freakin proud of you Love. I’m here for you always and no matter what. Haha, even as I write this I’m seeing our text notifications pop upSo I’m going to text this to you too

Escobar also reacted with a prayer emoji, showing his support for the star.

This is clearly still a very difficult time for the star.

We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes and condolences to Sarah Schreiber during this tough time.

