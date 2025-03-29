Nikki Cross sends destructive message after WWE SmackDown

Nikki Cross has been absent from WWE TV for the past few months now. Following this week's episode of SmackDown in London, Cross shared a cryptic message on social media.

Ahead of this week's SmackDown, Nikki Cross posted a spine-chilling photo displaying the scary face of her alternate persona, Abby The Witch. This tease fueled fan speculation about a potential Wyatt Sicks appearance on the Friday night show, but it did not materialize.

Earlier today, the former Women's Champion shared a message that drew heavily from Kendrick Lamar's song, DNA, focused on themes of inherent power and a looming destructive fate.

"I got power, poison, pain, joy inside my DNA, I got hustle, ambition flow inside my DNA, Imma shine like I'm supposed to antisocial, extrovert excellent mean the extra work absentness what you heard pessimists never struck my nerve. Tell me when destruction gonna be your fate," she wrote.

Cross last competed on the September 9, 2024, episode of RAW, where she teamed up with Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis. The Wyatt Sicks took on American Made's Ivy Nile, Brutus and Julius Creed, and Chad Gable in a Mixed Street Fight and emerged victorious.

Later, the Wyatt Sicks feuded with Karrion Kross' The Final Testament and The Miz on RAW before transferring to SmackDown earlier this year during the Transfer Window. However, the Uncle Howdy-led faction has yet to debut on the blue brand.

Nikki Cross spotted with CM P before a live event

Last year, during the company's annual Holiday Tour, CM Punk competed in a live event at Allstate Arena in Chicago on December 29, 2024. The Straight Edge Superstar faced Gunther in a Steel Cage Match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk failed to defeat The Ring General that night.

However, before heading to the arena, CM Punk shared a wholesome moment with Nikki Cross in the parking lot while meeting fans.

Cross is rumored to team up with Alexa Bliss ahead of WrestleMania and go after the Women's Tag Team Championship, which is currently held by The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Fans will have to wait and see if the Wyatt Sicks will return to programming before WrestleMania.

