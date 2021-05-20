Nikki Cross sends thank you message to WWE star who is leaving next month

Nikki Cross has thanked Alexander Wolfe after the former SAnitY member confirmed he is set to leave WWE next month.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and PW Insider’s Mike Johnson reported on Wednesday that several WWE NXT stars, including Wolfe, have been released. The German took to Twitter later in the day to announce that he will become a free agent on June 16.

Cross worked alongside Wolfe as a member of the SAnitY faction in NXT between October 2016 and April 2018. She wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram about the departing WWE Superstar.

Following SAnitY’s separation in 2019, Alexander Wolfe joined WALTER, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel in the Imperium faction.

The latest episode of NXT saw Wolfe lose a two-minute match against another former SAnitY member, Killian Dain. Aichner and Barthel attacked Wolfe after the match, kicking him out of Imperium.

Nikki Cross and Alexander Wolfe’s success in SAnitY

Killian Dain, Eric Young, Nikki Cross, and Alexander Wolfe during their time as SAnitY

Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young held the NXT Tag Team Championship for 123 days between August 2017 and December 2017. Fellow SAnitY members Killian Dain and Nikki Cross often accompanied the two men to the ring during their title reign.

While Cross usually caused distractions from ringside in SAnitY’s matches, she also teamed up with the group on several occasions. The majority of those matches took place at live events, with the exception of a four-on-four match at NXT TakeOver: Orlando in April 2017.

On that occasion, SAnitY defeated the makeshift quartet of Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong, Ruby Riott, and Tye Dillinger.

Nikki Cross parted ways with SAnitY when the group joined WWE SmackDown in April 2018 as part of the Superstar Shake-Up. She remained in NXT before officially moving to the main roster in January 2019.