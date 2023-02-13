Nikki Cross sends a twisted message to WWE Superstars ahead of Monday Night RAW

Nikki Cross has sent an unhinged message to Carmella, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya ahead of the Elimination Chamber 2023.

Cross is set for a massive match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. She will team up with the red brand's Asuka and Carmella to take on the blue brand's Natalya, Rodriguez, and Morgan.

Next weekend's Women's Elimination Chamber Match will feature the same WWE Superstars mentioned above. The bout's winner will compete for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, Nikki Cross took to Twitter to share a cryptic message, suggesting that she would have a lot of friends to play with come Monday.

"So many friends for Nikki to play with. I get messy in the sandbox, but it's ok. I won't dunk the sand castle on your head #WWERaw @WWE @USANetwork," she wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

#WWERaw @WWE @USANetwork So many friends for Nikki to play withI get messy in the sandbox , but it’s ok I won’t dunk the sand castle on your head🏝️ So many friends for Nikki to play with 😈 I get messy in the sandbox , but it’s ok I won’t dunk the sand castle on your head 🏰 🏝️ #WWERaw @WWE @USANetwork https://t.co/7sbaOxsuBl

WWE veteran Vince Russo suggests why Nikki Cross cannot stand out uniquely

According to Vince Russo, unlike today's roster, WWE used to have a limited number of female athletes back in the day, all of whom were strong and over.

The former WWE writer explained on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo that women had to compete for a spot on the show back in the day. It was only strong athletes who were "over" with fans such as Chyna, Sable, Ivory, and others, per Russo.

Russo said that someone like RAW Superstar Nikki Cross would never have made the cut.

"Here's why it was different back then. You had so many guys that were over and strong. So there weren't all these spots. Nikki Cross would have never made it to TV. These spots that were left, and you wanted to have women on the show, they had to be strong women," Russo said.

Check out the full episode below:

The WWE Universe has already witnessed the 33-year-old star in her darker gimmick. However, Cross' new character is yet to win championship gold on the red brand.

It remains to be seen if Cross can outnumber the other five WWE stars to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Cross would emerge victorious at the 2023 Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.

