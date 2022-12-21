Nikki Cross shares a cryptic message teasing a potential return of the former stable on the upcoming WWE RAW

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross recently embraced her sinister side after being portrayed as a babyface. With her return to the heel character, the WWE Universe may see her teaming up with former stable SAnitY.

After Nikki Cross' debut in NXT in 2016, she joined SAnitY. The former RAW Women's Champion previously collaborated with Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe in the sinister group.

To fit in, Cross assumed the group's Sinister Sister role and adopted a crazy persona. The faction was promoted to the main roster without Cross in 2018, and she made her debut shortly after.

Nikki Cross recently tweeted a mysterious video, fueling speculation about the faction's return to WWE. In the video, Cross spoke to her former gimmick with a curly-haired girl drawn on a blackboard.

The 33-year-old stated that in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, she would get the curly-haired girl whatever she wanted for Christmas with an evil laugh throughout.

"Look at all the pretty bubbles. Oh, the bubbles are for you; it's snowing. I'll make sure you get what you want; I'll make sure you get what you want for Christmas." [0:06 - 0:36]

You can check out the tweet below:

Nikki Cross has been on Candice LeRae's tail for several weeks

The former RAW Women's Champion underwent a significant transformation earlier this year, reverting to her previous persona.

Backstage, she has been stalking Candice LeRae, and it appears that the former Women's Tag Team Champion has now turned her attention to The Poison Pixie.

During a backstage segment with herself, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis on this week's Monday Night Raw, The Sinister Sister was seen stalking LeRae again.

Since his release from WWE in 2020, Eric Young joined IMPACT Wrestling but was recently dropped from the television schedule. It will be interesting to see if Triple H and his team bring back the sinister faction with or without him.

Do you think Nikki Cross is looking to turn more vicious with her former faction, SAnitY's possible return? Sound off in the comments section below.

