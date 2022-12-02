"Sanity looks like it will be back" - Wrestling fans react to the rumored return of WWE star Eric Young

According to the latest report by PWInsider, Triple H is reportedly bringing back WWE Superstar Eric Young, causing a flurry of excitement in the wrestling world.

Eric Young spent four years with the Stamford-based promotion from 2016 to 2020. Young formed SAnitY with Nikki Cross, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe during his time in NXT. Young and Alexander Wolfe would go on to win the NXT Tag Team Championships. However, after SAnitY was promoted to the main roster, things began to fall apart.

From the start, it was clear that Vince McMahon needed help figuring out what to do with them. As a result, Young was released from the company in April 2020 after struggling on the main roster for years.

Now that this era is led by Triple H, the WWE Universe can witness Eric Young back in the company. Of course, wrestling fans left no stone unturned hearing about Eric Young's return:

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime So Eric Young is on his way back to WWE. That's certainly interesting... So Eric Young is on his way back to WWE. That's certainly interesting...

A fan shared if Young comes back to WWE, he could team up with Nikki Cross as a part of their former SAnitY faction.

Jack Hyde @RealJack_Hyde @RAWFShowtime Tbh, I’m definitely all for a SAnitY return! With Nikki becoming Nikki Cross again and Eric Young signing with the WWE again, Triple H is slowly bringing that faction back. From what I’ve seen, … @RAWFShowtime Tbh, I’m definitely all for a SAnitY return! With Nikki becoming Nikki Cross again and Eric Young signing with the WWE again, Triple H is slowly bringing that faction back. From what I’ve seen, … https://t.co/CWrwSP3MJ9

Whereas another fan noted that Impact Wrestling could have passed Young's torch to Cody Deaner instead of writing him off the television.

𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐 𝕷𝖔𝖗𝖉 𝖃𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖗 ⚖️ @InuYuSeji @WrestlingCovers They really could've had Eric pass the torch to Cody instead of doing this. It's not putting him over and it shoot themselves in the foot if Eric Young ever wants to come back to the company after this. @WrestlingCovers They really could've had Eric pass the torch to Cody instead of doing this. It's not putting him over and it shoot themselves in the foot if Eric Young ever wants to come back to the company after this.

A fan also shared that the former WWE star will join Mickie James, Allie, Richie, and others whom the Impact Wrestling promotion has lost.

The host of Off The Script show stated that he's interested in Triple H putting Eric in a trio rather than a reunion with SAnitY.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Eric Young is heading back to WWE.



Believe me, it sounds as unenthusiastic as it is for me to type it.



Sanity reunion or WHO CARES. Fit them into the Trios Triple H has put together. Eric Young is heading back to WWE. Believe me, it sounds as unenthusiastic as it is for me to type it. Sanity reunion or WHO CARES. Fit them into the Trios Triple H has put together.

Another fan also recollected that Young's favorite moment in TNA was when he got scared of his pyro.

A fan shared his excitement to see if the 42-year-old star returns to WWE and said the timeline is "crazy."

Sonic “The Constant” Heely Gang🐄 @HeelyGangLeader Eric Young back in WWE, this timeline is crazy Eric Young back in WWE, this timeline is crazy

Young was written off in a storyline on Thursday's Impact on AXS, where he appeared to be killed by fellow Violent by Design member Cody Deaner in a prison vignette.

There has yet to be any word on Young's role, start date, or whether he will join WWE's main roster or NXT.

Do you think Triple H will bring Young on board? Sound off in the comments section below.

