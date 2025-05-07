Nikki Cross shares major Wyatt Sicks tease ahead of WWE SmackDown

Wyatt Sicks has been absent from WWE TV since December 2024. Fans have given up hope on a potential return in the coming weeks, but it seems that the group could be gearing up for a return as soon as this week on SmackDown.

Reports suggested that they could return following WrestleMania, and Nikki Cross recently took to Instagram to share a potential tease, which saw a target on a tree. This could hint that Wyatt Sicks has already established their new target.

Wyatt Sicks appeared to tease something with Logan Paul on RAW, but this could have been a red herring. The group is expected to return on SmackDown along with Alexa Bliss.

As of writing their new target is unknown, but this could be a hint that they will return in the coming weeks. Alexa Bliss was in Las Vegas for WrestleMania and could have been part of the show if needed, but reports suggested that the company was waiting to bring the group back following WrestleMania instead.

Wyatt Sicks was seemingly targeting Alexa Bliss on SmackDown before their recent hiatus from WWE

The Wyatts haven't appeared on SmackDown since their move earlier this year, but the group has sent several messages to Alexa Bliss during her appearances on the brand.

This is the only target they have had on the blue brand since moving over, but The Miz made the move with them and could potentially pick up the story he left off, or they could have a fresh target in mind.

WWE needs to step up with The Wyatts when they return, since many fans have noted that they have dropped the ball with the group, which could have become something huge following their debut last summer.

