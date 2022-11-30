Nikkita Lyons claims she is going to "shake some a**" with two female WWE Superstars before a huge tag team match

Nikkita Lyons sent an interesting message ahead of her match on this week's NXT. She is set to team up with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for a six-woman tag team match.

Lyons was recently unsuccessful in capturing the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships held by Chance and Carter. A few weeks ago, she was betrayed by her tag team partner Zoey Stark.

Taking to Twitter, Lyons, who will cross paths with Toxic Attraction, had an interesting way of warning Mandy Rose and her stablemates.

"Gonna shake some a** then beat some aahhhh @wwekayden @Katana_WWE," wrote Nikkita Lyons.

Check out Lyons' tweet at this link.

Nikkita Lyons recently got into a social media altercation with Zoey Stark

In the aftermath of Zoey Stark's betrayal of Nikkita Lyons, the two women got into a social media altercation.

Stark took to Twitter to take a shot at her fellow NXT star, claiming that she is more concerned about being famous on social media. Stark wrote:

"It's not judging or misunderstanding when it's the TRUTH. You're more worried about being social media famous than you are about focusing on what needed to be done. #WWENXT,"

WWE @WWE



Which team do you roll with? TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT Which team do you roll with? TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXTWhich team do you roll with? https://t.co/OFw3bilC8f

Lyons didn't let Stark get away with the slander, as she responded with a message of her own. The 23-year-old hit back at her former tag team partner by mentioning that she has been grinding since she was 4 years old and has been working hard to make her way into the industry.

Lyons wrote:

"Who got famous posing on the beach & doing stupid dances? Lmao that’s called ENJOYING LIFE I’ve been grinding since 4 yrs old, worked hard AF just like you. Don’t come for me when you don’t know half the sh*t I’ve been through to get where I am. Byyyyeee,"

Nikkita Lyons could be in prime position to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship down the road. The Toxic Attraction leader has beaten all of the challengers who have stepped up to the plate thus far.

Would you like to see Lyons vs Rose for the NXT Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments below!

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes