Nikkita Lyons reacts to her injury after pulling out of NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

WWE star Nikkita Lyons has reacted to her injury, which forced the star to pull out of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

Lyons was supposed to face Fallon Henley in the tournament's semi-finals on Tuesday. However, WWE announced that she had been removed from the competition due to an undisclosed injury. As a result, Tiffany Stratton replaced her in the match and advanced to the finals after getting the better of her opponent.

Lyons took to Twitter to react to her injury after the show. She thanked all who wished for her speedy recovery and claimed that she is more determined now.

Here is what the upstart wrote:

"Thank you all for the well wishes! Determined more than ever now. Everything happens for a reason. Much love & positive vibes"

Nikkita Lyons grateful after working with Natalya

Two weeks back on NXT 2.0, Lyons and Cora Jade took on the team of Natalya and Lash Legend. The 22-year-old commented on how she felt about working with the former women's champion.

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Lyons detailed her conversation with the veteran following their bout.

"Oh my goodness, she is wonderful. She is the sweetest person, and I’m just grateful. Put it this way, she texted me this morning to see how my knee was doing. She is such a sweetheart and so great to work with. I just loved working with her, and I can’t wait to do it again if I have the opportunity." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

As far as the injury is concerned, there has been no confirmation on when Lyons will be back in action. Fans will have to wait and see if she competes at NXT's In Your House event on June 4.

