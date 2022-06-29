Nikkita Lyons returns from injury and battles the NXT Women's Champion

Nikkita Lyons returned to NXT 2.0 on the latest episode of the show and battled women's champion Mandy Rose in a non-title match.

The NXT star was pulled from the Women's Breakout Tournament due to an injury at the end of May. She revealed that she suffered a partial tear of her MCL, and it did not require surgery. Lyons made her return to developmental brand tonight and confronted Toxic Attraction backstage. She told NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose that she had her eyes on her.

Rose dominated the action early and focused her attack on Nikkita's previously injured leg. Lyons locked Rose in a Triangle submission, but the NXT Women's Champion was able to get to the bottom rope to break the hold.

The champion taunted Nikkita and started slapping her in the face. Mandy went for a punch, but Nikkita showed off her strength and grabbed her hand mid-air. Lyons then connected with a release German suplex and went for the cover, but the champion kicked out at two.

Nikkita controlled the next couple of minutes of the match before Toxic Attraction interfered to end the bout in a disqualification.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez made the save and sent Toxic Attraction on the retreat. Jade and Perez won a match earlier in the night as they will battle Gigi Dolin and Jayce Jayne next week for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Nikkita Lyons is one of the fastest rising stars in NXT 2.0. It remains to be seen whether she will challenge Mandy Rose for the women's title any time soon.

