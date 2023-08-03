Nikkita Lyons sends a message to WWE Superstar after confrontation with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

WWE star Nikkita Lyons took to social media to show her support for fellow NXT Superstar Dragon Lee.

On this week's NXT, Lee challenged Dominik Mysterio to a match for the North American Championship. During the segment, he also confronted Rhea Ripley, and it was announced that Rey Mysterio will be in Lee's corner for his title match.

Taking to Instagram, Lyons showed her support for Lee, courtesy of a recent comment.

"Sheeesshhh let's go Dragonnn," wrote Lyons.

In response to her comment, the luchador sensation wrote:

"I can count on you my friend"

Check out a screengrab of the interaction between Lyons and Lee on Instagram:

Booker T believes that Nikkita Lyons could be a very successful champion in NXT

Booker T is one of the most experienced performers of all time. According to him, current WWE star Nikkita Lyons has the ability to reach the top and be a successful champion.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T pointed out how Lyons is capable of doing some incredible moves with her stature. He even questioned which superstar could possibly dethrone Lyons if she wins a title. Booker T said:

"As far as I’m concerned. She’s [Lyons] got a lot of talent, she’s got a lot of upside. Her in-ring prowess is on-point. She’s a bigger girl. Her abilities, man, it’s unbelievable for someone of her stature. She could be champion in NXT, no problem. The thing is, what I see with Nikkita if she does get the championship, who’s gonna beat her? That’s the thing I’m wondering here. She could go on a hell of a run."

Lyons is currently sidelined due to a long-term injury. She has already shared the ring with top names like Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Mandy Rose, and others.

