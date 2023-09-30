Nikkita Lyons sends a one-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown featuring John Cena, Bayley, and others

Nikkita Lyons sent a one-word message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, featuring John Cena, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, and other top names.

Lyons is an NXT Superstar, who is currently recovering from her latest injury. Despite being sidelined, the 24-year-old has been keeping tabs on recent WWE shows.

Reacting to the line-up for tonight's SmackDown, Lyons had a one-word reaction, as she seems quite hyped up.

"Stacked [fire emoji]" wrote Lyons

Check out a screengrab of Lyons' comment:

Tonight's episode of SmackDown will once again feature Cena, who has been a regular in WWE in recent weeks. The 16-time WWE World Champion will be in action at the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event against The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, Bayley will face Charlotte Flair in a singles match. Rey Mysterio will defend the United States Championship against his Latino World Order stablemate, Santos Escobar.

Kevin Patrick recently spoke about The Bloodline's beatdown of John Cena

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked AJ Styles backstage, forcing him out of action. The Phenomenal One was carried out on a stretcher.

Despite Styles' absence, John Cena single-handedly took the fight to Sikoa and Jimmy. He will be facing the two Bloodline members at Fastlane, with or without a tag team partner.

Speaking on this week's After the Bell, WWE commentator Kevin Patrick analyzed The Bloodline's beatdown of Cena. He believes that neither Paul Heyman nor faction leader Roman Reigns approved of the attack. Patrick said:

"Just to see Paul Heyman's reaction there, he didn't sanction this attack. He didn't approve it. And clearly, Roman Reigns from what we can gather, didn't either. So I'm just really curious what's going on with the Bloodline."

There have been rumors about John Cena possibly teaming up with LA Knight at Fastlane. After missing last week's show, Knight is reportedly scheduled to return tonight.

