Nikkita Lyons sends a three-word message to Solo Sikoa

WWE star Nikkita Lyons took to social media to send a three-word message to Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa is a member of The Bloodline. After his tenure in NXT, Sikoa made his main roster debut during the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, helping Roman Reigns retain the Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. The Enforcer is also a former NXT North American Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Nikkita Lyons reacted to Rikishi's latest post and wished Sikoa a happy birthday:

"Happy Birthday Soloooo!"

Check out a screengrab of Lyons' Instagram comment on Rikishi's post:

Expand Tweet

Jacob Fatu discussed Solo Sikoa's win over John Cena

Following Solo Sikoa's victory over John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel, Jacob Fatu discussed The Enforcer's victory.

Speaking in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Fatu claimed that Sikoa's win over Cena almost brought tears to his eyes. He said:

"I watched it live when it was going on on Peacock, but it was good. Coming from growing up with Uso and seeing John, mind you, John Cena, he's wrestled all our family members. So for him and Solo to tap in, and what he did for Solo, and what Solo did, it was awesome. Once again, this is my family. We're all like this [crosses his fingers], locked in. It felt good, da*n nearly brought tears to my eyes. It's the business that we love to do. It's the business that changed our lives. It's the business that we feed our kids off of. So it was good. I was juiced. I mean, it's Crown Jewel. F**k it, it's John Cena, baby."

Sikoa is no stranger to NXT. During his time on the brand, he feuded with Carmelo Hayes and other top superstars. Unlike his Enforcer moniker on the main roster, Sikoa was known as The Street Champion in NXT.

What are your thoughts on Solo Sikoa's current run? Sound off in the comment section

Poll : Are you a fan of Solo Sikoa? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion