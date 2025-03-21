Nikkita Lyons sends a three-word message to Solo Sikoa

Nikkita Lyons sent a three-word message to Solo Sikoa. The former Tribal Chief recently turned 32 and received a birthday wish from Lyons.

Sikoa is signed to SmackDown, where he is still affiliated with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. However, the duo hasn't acknowledged Sikoa as their "Tribal Chief" since his loss to Roman Reigns on the January 6th edition of Monday Night RAW. The 32-year-old has been vouching for Fatu, claiming that he deserves a shot at the WWE United States Championship.

On social media, Solo Sikoa's father and WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi, sent a message to his son on his birthday. This caught Lyons' attention, as she commented with a three-word message.

"Happy Birthday Solooo!!🥳," wrote Lyons.

Check out a screenshot of Lyons' Instagram comment:

Rikishi's heartfelt message for his son Solo Sikoa

Rikishi recently labeled his son a "Young king". The Hall of Famer explained how proud he was of Solo Sikoa and his achievements. On social media, the Anoa'i family member wrote the following:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my boy, Sefa Fatu #SoloSikoa. 'A man can make what he wants of himself if he truly believes that he must be ready for hard work.' That YOU did! Enjoy your special day... Treat Yourself ! ’I’m PROUD OF YOU, Young KING! GOD NEVER MISS! #BlessedAndChosen."

Sikoa became the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. He formed his version of The Bloodline, adding multiple members, including Jacob Fatu while kicking out Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso from the group.

Unfortunately, The New Tribal Chief failed to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Rhodes and fell short in his attempts to bring the title back to the family. In recent weeks, Sikoa has been vocal about Fatu, who will be in action against Braun Strowman on tonight's SmackDown.

