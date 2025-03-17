Rikishi sends a message to "Young King" Solo Sikoa; makes it known how he feels about his son

Rikishi has sent a message to his son and WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa on the eve of The Street Champ's 32nd birthday. The Hall of Famer is proud of his son. He labeled the SmackDown star as a "young king!"

Ad

Sikoa teamed up with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on the latest edition of SmackDown in a losing effort against Braun Strowman, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight in a six-man tag team match. The former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief also made a major statement, claiming that Fatu deserved to hold the WWE United States Championship.

On X, Rikishi sent a heartfelt message to his son, asking the talented star to treat himself on his birthday.

Ad

Trending

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my boy, Sefa Fatu #SoloSikoa. 'A man can make what he wants of himself if he truly believes that he must be ready for hard work.' That YOU did! Enjoy your special day... Treat Yourself ! ’I’m PROUD OF YOU, Young KING! GOD NEVER MISS! #BlessedAndChosen," he wrote.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Check out Rikishi's post below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sam Roberts thinks that Jacob Fatu will betray Solo Sikoa on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41

The Street Champion lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on the January 6 edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. He then went on a brief hiatus before returning on the February 7 edition of SmackDown. However, Solo Sikoa's dynamics with Jacob Fatu have since changed.

Ad

In a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts stated that The Tribal Wolf might betray Sikoa in the first episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.

The 41-year-old presumed a scenario in which the former NXT North American Champion might show ''his true colors'' on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He said:

"If it's me, I've got Jacob Fatu finally putting hands on Solo Sikoa on the SmackDown after WrestleMania. That's when I would love to see it happen. I would love to see whatever's gonna happen at WrestleMania, maybe a miscommunication, maybe Solo scr**s up; maybe his true colors are shown, I don't know!"

Ad

It will be interesting to see how the dynamics between the new Bloodline members evolve in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback