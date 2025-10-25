A nine-time WWE champion may have bid farewell. With John Cena on his retirement tour and AJ Styles announcing that he will be hanging up his wrestling boots next year, WWE will have a new generation of stars at the top.

Another star who could be on the final leg of his in-ring career is CM Punk. Following his blockbuster return to the company at the end of 2023, the Second City Saint is ticking a lot of boxes for himself.

Last week, he was part of the promotion's tour to Japan, returning to wrestle in the country after 14 years. Punk competed on both nights of the Supershow and was excited to be in Tokyo.

In a behind-the-scenes vlog uploaded by WWE on YouTube covering Punk's return to Japan, the former WWE Champion hinted that this could be his final time competing in the Land of the Rising Sun.

"Last one in Tokyo, maybe ever, I don't know. I don't know what's gonna happen, but grateful for all the Japanese fans, and I'm grateful for all the boys and girls I work with," he said before going out for his match on the second night.

You can watch the video below:

On night two of the Supershow, Punk teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to beat The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. Night one of the show saw the Voice of the Voiceless defeat the Intercontinental champion Dominik Mysterio via a disqualification.

In the vlog, Punk, who has won nine championships in the Stamford-based promotion, also said that he was near the end of his career and didn't know how much time he had left in the ring. Hence, his recent match in Japan could be his last in the country.

CM Punk set for WWE World Heavyweight Title match against Jey Uso

Two weeks ago, CM Punk beat LA Knight and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match to become the No. 1 contender to Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

However, after Rollins was written off TV following his injury, a Battle Royal was held on RAW to determine who will face Punk for the Title.

Jey Uso emerged victorious to earn the shot and will now go against the Second City Saint at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion.

