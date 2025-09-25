"Nips..." - WWE Superstar makes a wild comment on Bayley's photos

WWE star Bayley recently underwent a massive change in character. Outside the squared circle, she seems to be enjoying her time and has also caught the attention of Charlotte Flair.Bayley has had multiple ups and downs in 2025. At WrestleMania 41, she was set to team up with Lyra Valkyria, but was removed from the match card at the last minute. She also missed SummerSlam 2025 and failed to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship this year.On Instagram, Bayley shared photos with the pop-punk band, State Champs. The photos caught Flair's attention, who had an interesting comment. This wasn't the first time The Queen had commented on her fellow WWE star's posts.&quot;Nips…….. @itsmebayley,&quot; wrote Flair.Check out Flair's comment on Instagram:Vince Russo commented on Bayley's split personality in WWEVince Russo discussed Bayley's new gimmick and questioned how the gimmick change occurred. He criticized Triple H for his idea regarding The Role Model's new character.Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo had this to say:&quot;I'm saying to myself, 'Is this what Triple H [means] when he talks about we're the best storytellers in television, is this really Triple H's idea of a story?' And if it is, what's the story? She's got a split personality now. So, she snapped out of nowhere. Like, I don't even know how that happened. So now she's got a split personality. One week hug, next week Keat, next week hug, next week Keat. Where is the story in that?&quot;On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Bayley defeated Roxanne Perez. Post-match, she got quite heated with Lyra Valkyria, as she proceeded to shove her former tag team partner.It remains to be seen where Bayley's current storyline with Valkyria is leading and what plans are in store for her new split personality gimmick.