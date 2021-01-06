NJPW New Year Dash Results: Hiroyoshi Tenzan stretchered out after attack by The Empire

Following losses on both days of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15, many fans questioned what was next for Will Ospreay's The Empire at New Year Dash. At today's event, they made a powerful statement that stunned the crowd at the Tokyo Dome City Hall. Ospreay, Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan picked up the victory in six man tag team action over Yota Tsuji, Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan.

After their win at NJPW New Year Dash, the three members of The Empire assaulted their opponents in a brutal beatdown, with Great-O-Khan giving Tenzan a cradle piledriver and Will Ospreay giving Kojima the Hidden Blade. Ospreay then spoke to the crowd and said:

"If you think they're weak after Wrestle Kingdom? Well this proves we're strong. We're stronger now because we're united. We are now the United Empire."

Following the post match beatdown, Hiroyoshi Tenzan laid motionless in the ring with Kojima and officials looking over him. Kojima even called the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion by his shoot name. Tenzan was then stretchered out of the arena to a hushed crowd.

What's next for The Empire after NJPW New Year Dash?

The newly christened "United Empire" have been intriguing since their formation. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan and Bea Priestley make a unique stable in the landscape of NJPW. Following going 0-3 over the two-day Wrestle Kingdom 15 events and their declaration at New Year Dash, it should be interesting to see what is next for the stable.

Fans could possibly see the group go after Ospreay's former stablemates in CHAOS. With Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, and Hirooki Goto being the current NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions, this could potentially be a new goal for NJPW's newest faction. There could even be a rematch between Ospreay and Okada following their thriller at Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 1.

Whatever is next, The United Empire have made their intentions clear after New Year Dash. They want to prove themselves to be the strongest group in the entire promotion.