No. 1 Contender Battle Royal for NXT Women's Championship set for next week

After a fantastic performance by Shotzi Blackheart and Io Shirai, it appears that NXT isn't wasting any time in determining the next challenger for the Genius of the Sky. Following Shirai's win over Blackheart, it was announced that a No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal will take place on next week's episode of NXT.

Who's next for the NXT Women's Champion?

Shirai opened this week's show with a defense of her NXT Women's Championship. Shotzi Blackheart put forth a performance that proved that she belongs atop the NXT women's division.

When all was said and done, the Genius of the Sky proved why she is the Champ. She also proved that it will be a tall task to take the title off her shoulders. But that won't stop many women from trying to do just that.

Among the women featured in the graphic were Rhea Ripley (front and center), Aliyah, Blackheart, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox. Kai and Blackheart have already had their shots at the title whereas Ripley was pinned by Shirai in order to become Champion.

What isn't clear is if this is the entire field for the battle royal or if more women will be announced/join the festivities. Whatever happens, expect to see Shirai get a stiff test from whichever star that wins the battle royal.

Conspicuous from her absence was Mercedes Martinez. Could she be a surprise entrant?