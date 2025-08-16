"No" - Brock Lesnar shot down a Shane McMahon request for the WWE Royal Rumble match, 39-year-old star claims 

Brock Lesnar once shot down a request from Shane McMahon for a Royal Rumble spot. The Beast made a shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam this year, hitting John Cena with the F-5. Over the years, Lesnar has surprised the fans with his incredible feats and returns, and the 2022 Royal Rumble was one such occasion.

Recently, former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle talked about his experiences in the promotion. He mentioned how Lesnar came up to the locker room ahead of the 2022 Royal Rumble and said that they were going to job to him.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the 39-year-old star then revealed that The Beast Incarnate bluntly turned down a request from Shane McMahon for the match.

"I remember being in that locker room because there's a bunch of people, Shane McMahon, a bunch of people were there. We had different ideas and plans and dude he (Brock) came in and was like, 'I just did business for Bobby Lashley. You guys are all going to do business for me.' And then Shane McMahon mentioned and asked if he could pick him up for a spot and Brock just looked at him like, 'No,'" Riddle said. [From 28:42 - 29:07]

Check out the video below:

The 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event saw Bobby Lashley defeat Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. However, The Conqueror would enter the men's Rumble match at number 30 and win the contest after eliminating five other superstars, including Shane McMahon.

Brock Lesnar could face John Cena in more than one match

Following Brock Lesnar's attack on John Cena at SummerSlam, fans are expecting a showdown between the two down the line. While there have been reports of them headlining an event next month, there could be more to come.

According to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the first match between Cena and Lesnar is being saved for an event in Indianapolis next month, indicating that more than one match is being planned.

For now, Lesnar is being advertised for two SmackDown shows in a row on September 12 and 19 ahead of his reported match against Cena.

