"No burying you behind your back" - Former WWE personality heaps praise on Jim Ross (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his honest thoughts about AEW broadcaster Jim Ross, saying the WWE legend never engaged in any backstage politics.

It's no secret that JR is one of the most respected veterans in the wrestling business. During his time in WWE, he worked as a commentator and the Head of Talent Relations before John Laurinaitis assumed the role. Ross departed the promotion in 2018 and is currently signed to AEW as a broadcaster and advisor.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo looked back at working with Jim Ross. He stated that unlike others he worked with, like Laurinaitis, Eric Bischoff, Bruce Prichard, and others, JR was the only one who didn't play any politics. Russo termed JR a "straight shooter."

"I wanna go back for a little bit because I want to tell you about JR. In all the wrestling companies I have worked with and out of all the people who were in a spot that was equivalent to JR, and I can sit here and tell you, out of all of them I have worked with, including John Laurinaitis, Bischoff, and Prichard, you can go down the line. Every single one of them, bro. I swear to god, from the day I worked with him to the day I left, JR was a straight shooter," said Vince Russo

The WWE veteran pointed out that Jim Ross never conspired to bury anyone behind their back and was transparent with both the talent and Vince McMahon.

"No politics, no burying you behind your back, telling you what was on your mind, telling Vince what was on his mind, and I have so much respect for the guy because of that," said Vince Russo (1:42 - 2:43)

Vince Russo says being a politician is necessary to work in WWE

Furthermore, Vince Russo explained how one needs to be a politician to keep their position in WWE, citing the examples of Laurinaitis and Prichard. Russo said that despite politics being a part of the job, JR consciously stayed away from it.

"Because, bro, they are all freaking politicians. And you need to be a politician to keep the job. That's why Laurinaitis is there, that's why Prichard is there. It's part of the job. But JR, never ever played that card," added Vince Russo. (2:44 - 3:03)

Jim Ross is equally well respected in AEW, where his years of knowledge about the business have helped the younger generation of performers.

