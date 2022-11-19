"No other faction has ever even come close" - WWE veteran suggests that The Bloodline is the greatest faction of all time

The Bloodline has been dominating WWE for months, with Roman Reigns at the top of the pedestal.

Faction member and WWE veteran Paul Heyman believes that no other faction in history has made more of a box-office impact than the group.

In his latest Instagram post, he added that the faction's championship success is unparalleled.

"Greetings from the Island of Relevancy. YOUR #TribalChief and I were discussing this morning how, all false humility aside, no other faction has ever even come close to the box office impact and championship success that has been achieved by the #Bloodline. @romanreigns @paulheyman @uceyjucey @jonathanfatu @solosikoa @samizayn UNPARALLELED! UNPRECEDENTED! UNDISPUTED!" wrote Paul Heyman.

Check out Paul Heyman's latest Instagram post below:

Drew McIntyre recently praised Sami Zayn despite his beef with The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre is set to reignite his feud with The Bloodline once again. On last week's episode of SmackDown, he assisted The Brawling Brutes in their brawl with Roman Reigns and his faction members.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE Champion claimed that he might have to get "ucey" if he wants to beat The Tribal Chief.

He further praised The Honorary Uce, adding that it's hard not to chuckle at the former Intercontinental Champion's humor. McIntyre said:

"He's [Sami Zayn] done a great job," McIntyre said. "As much as I've got beef with The Bloodline, it's hard not to chuckle at Sami. Clearly The Bloodline can't stop themselves from chuckling either every time he opens his mouth or talking about getting Ucey. Maybe that's what I need to do. I had Roman beat for a clear three-count at Clash at the Castle. The elders sent Solo to protect Roman, to make sure he kept the title. I clearly need to put together an army or something to take them down, or maybe I just need to get Ucey."

Expect McIntyre to cross paths with Reigns, Zayn, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa once again at the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

Judging by the latest reports, former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, is set to be the fifth member to join Sheamus, McIntyre, and co.

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes