'No' - Hulk Hogan says former WWE Champion is the GOAT, not him

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan doesn't consider himself the best and says that the title belongs to his former rival.

Hogan was the biggest name in pro wrestling in the 80s. His popularity crossed the bubble, and he became a legit mainstream star. Hogan revitalized his career in the mid-90s courtesy of his heel turn in WCW.

Many folks believe that Ric Flair is the greatest wrestler of all time, and Hulk Hogan wholeheartedly agrees. The latter recently appeared on This Past Weekend and discussed Flair's accomplishments.

When he was told that Flair called him the best, here's what Hogan had to say in response:

"No. He's the best there ever was." [4:19-4:21]

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are pretty close in real life

Hogan has had a close friendship with Ric Flair for decades. The duo occasionally hangs out at Hogan's beach club. The latter had a serious health scare in 2017 that led to surgery.

Hogan visited The Nature Boy in the hospital, and the latter was grateful for the gesture. Here's what Flair told the Cheap Heat wrestling podcast:

"He [Hogan] came up twice to see me. He would have came up to the premiere but his back is so bad, I feel bad for him. I didn't know it but he gave Wendy a book that we read a passage from everyday for about 3 to 4 weeks. Wendy has been busy, and I have too, but it's something I will cherish all of my life." [H/T WrestlingInc]

This isn't the first time Hogan has called Flair the greatest of all time. Last year, he called Flair the best and added that he's #2. Hogan also stated that Steve Austin is the third greatest wrestler ever.

What do you think of Hulk Hogan's comments about Flair? Do you agree with him?

If you use Hogan's quotes, please credit Theo Von and give a H/T to Sportskeeda!