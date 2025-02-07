"No John Cena moment" — Unexpected name discusses WWE Title aspirations ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE's Big Match John has another shot at walking into WrestleMania 41 as the number-one contender to a World Title. However, he has to first prevail in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 1.

When asked about possibly winning the WWE Championship recently, 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio articulated his potential victory. In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Mysterio took a dig at his father Rey Mysterio, who held the top prize of World Wrestling Entertainment for only an hour on an episode of RAW, before losing the belt to John Cena.

'Dirty' Dom claimed that had he won it, he would have fled from the arena so that nobody could take it away from him on his special night like his father had to suffer. He noted defiantly that there would indeed be "no John Cena moment."

"If I ever win [the WWE Championship], you can best believe I am on a car and I'm heading out. I've taken off. Ain't nobody cashing in on me. No John Cena moment, nothing," the young Mysterio said. [From 0:38 to 0:51]

Meanwhile, the former NXT North American Champion is seemingly going through a transitional phase. As the weeks go by, he has been experiencing more trouble coming his way in the form of Finn Bálor, who has seemingly assumed leadership of The Judgment Day.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk throws shade at Dominik Mysterio

CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio have a rich history that dates back to 2010 when Punk feuded with Dom's father, Rey Mysterio.

The Best in the World is not a fan of the former NXT North American Champion, and he explained why during a recent interview with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen on Good Guy/Bad Guy. Punk claimed that 'Dirty' Dom's choices make him terrible.

"That mustache is a choice, that haircut is a choice, his stupidity is a choice, you know what I mean? Like, he could read a book, he can learn how to read, he could be a better wrestler, he can learn how to run the ropes. He's terrible, and if it's because his dad is terrible, well the apple don't fall far from the tree. Everything about that kid is rotten to the core, he's got a nice sister though," Punk said.

'Dirty' Dom has been attracting a lot of attention from WWE veterans of late. Many believe he has the potential to become a big name in due course of time, even potentially as a babyface star.

