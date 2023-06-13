"No one cares" - WWE Universe lashes out following surprise return announcement on RAW

WWE made a huge announcement on the latest episode of RAW. It was announced that Logan Paul will be making his first appearance after WrestleMania 39 on the upcoming episode of the red brand in his hometown of Cleveland.

Not everybody was happy about the announcement, although there was admittedly some level of positive response. The Maverick has won over a large part of the WWE Universe thanks to his incredible in-ring performances and natural charisma on the mic.

In a short time, he has already surpassed many experienced superstars, and it will be interesting to see what is planned for him on Monday Night. He has only wrestled a handful of matches so far, and it was somewhat surprising that he wasn't booked for Night of Champions 2023, as there are always high-profile names booked for the event.

On a mainstream level, he is arguably the company's most popular superstar, even if he isn't wrestling full-time. As for the negative fan reactions, this is how it looked on Twitter:

What does WWE have planned for Logan Paul on RAW?

There are a couple of options. We speculated that WWE could potentially add Logan Paul to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

While all six spots for the Men's match have been secured by Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and LA Knight, it wouldn't be the first time that a superstar was added in the last minute.

Just last year, Austin Theory lost his US Title to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank before being added to the main event at the last minute and winning the briefcase in what was a classic Vince McMahon decision.

Four years ago, Brock Lesnar was also a last-minute addition as Mustafa Ali was about to grab the briefcase.

An alternative would be him answering Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship open challenge. Despite The Visionary's title defense against Finn Balor being booked for MITB 2023, he declared that he would have an open challenge next week on RAW.

With that said, the latter seems unlikely since the higher-ups may not want to waste a Logan Paul in-ring appearance on free television. He has only competed in huge events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Crown Jewel, and Royal Rumble.

There will be a mixed reaction, but given that he is from nearby Cleveland, Ohio, we expect a positive response.

