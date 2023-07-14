"No one in history..." - Bloodline member takes a shot at The Rock and other WWE legends on social media

The Bloodline continued their rivalry with The Usos on last week's episode of SmackDown. In the aftermath of the show, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to take shots at numerous WWE legends.

This past Friday, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Heyman walked out to a huge ovation from the WWE Universe at Madison Square Garden. However, it was Jey Uso who got the last laugh over his family members, as he single-handedly fought both The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer.

Taking to Twitter, Paul Heyman shared a new set of photos featuring himself and his faction members. He proceeded to take a shot at The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan and made a bold claim regarding The Bloodline 'owning' Madison Square Garden.

"No one in history ... not Bruno, not Hulk, not Austin, Rock, D/X or Cena ... NO ONE has ever OWNED Madison Square Garden like The Bloodline! Hey, you can throw in Ali, Frazier, the Knicks, Rangers, et al to that equation. #WeTheOnes," wrote The Wiseman.

Check out Heyman's tweet:

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle



Hey, you can throw in Ali, Frazier, the Knicks, Rangers, et al to that equation.



#WeTheOnes No one in history ... not Bruno, not Hulk, not Austin, Rock, D/X or Cena ... NO ONE has ever OWNED Madison Square Garden like The Bloodline!Hey, you can throw in Ali, Frazier, the Knicks, Rangers, et al to that equation. No one in history ... not Bruno, not Hulk, not Austin, Rock, D/X or Cena ... NO ONE has ever OWNED Madison Square Garden like The Bloodline!Hey, you can throw in Ali, Frazier, the Knicks, Rangers, et al to that equation.#WeTheOnes ☝️ https://t.co/P2wIXCAAxB

Bloodline member Paul Heyman shared an incredible photo of MSG acknowledging Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman took to Twitter to share an incredible image of the WWE Universe at Madison Square Garden acknowledging Roman Reigns.

The Wise Man also shared a short message, courtesy of one of his recent tweets. Heyman wrote:

"THE RECORD-SMASHING SOLD OUT CROWD AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ACKNOWLEDGES YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!"

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle THE RECORD-SMASHING SOLD OUT CROWD AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ACKNOWLEDGES YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF! THE RECORD-SMASHING SOLD OUT CROWD AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ACKNOWLEDGES YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF! https://t.co/lAfGeJXOM4

During the closing moments of last week's SmackDown, Jey Uso issued a challenge to the Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, with Jimmy currently out of action.

The match is expected to take place at SummerSlam on August 5, 2023, and will be the trilogy between Reigns and Jey.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event? Sound off in the comment section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes