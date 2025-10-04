"No One Knew, But I Knew" - The Rock Confesses His Career Was Ending After WrestleMania Match 

The Rock has disappeared from the WWE picture after making an appearance earlier this year. Although he was expected by fans to be at WrestleMania, he was not present. He has now spoken up in an interview. The Rock spoke about his match against John Cena where the leader of the Cenation beat him to win the WWE Championship. It was the story of Cena's redemption after losing to him the previous year, and at the time, The Brahma Bull thought that it would be his last-ever match as well, and that he would never wrestle in the company again. He spoke about it in his interview with NPR, revealing that he knew he was injured but did not want the match to end in that manner. For him, it was more important to go out on his shield because it was going to be the last match of his entire career. He planned on passing on the torch to Cena from there. &quot;I didn’t want to tell John that because I knew the match would end, and I didn’t want the match to end in that way. Not only was it important to me to go out on my shield, I knew this was my very last match of my entire career. My career was going to end on this night. No one knew, but I knew. The other reason, and maybe more important than my career ending, I was doing the honors. That means you’re passing the torch to someone who is going to carry it from here on out. That was to John, and that was the finish to our match; me doing the honors for him and him beating me in the middle of the ring to become champion. That’s why I didn’t want the match to end right away. I wanted him to have his moment. That’s important.&quot;The Rock actually returned to wrestle twice after that WrestleManiaNo matter what the original plan was, the fact is that the match against Cena was not The Rock's last match. He returned later, for one last match more than 10 years later in a tag team match at WreslteMania, where he teamed with Roman Reigns. The two stars faced the team of Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. This was not the only time the Great One wrestled in WWE after the Cena match. He also had an impromptu short match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania, squashing him.