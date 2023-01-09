“No one thought I deserved this position” - Top WWE star credits Shawn Michaels for career breakthrough and huge AJ Styles match

NXT Superstar Grayson Waller appreciated Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and acknowledged him for the massive match of his career and brief rivalry with AJ Styles.

In January 2022, the two men clashed, with Waller appearing briefly on RAW's main roster and Styles competing on NXT 2.0. However, The Phenomenal One defeated Waller only to demonstrate that he was capable but not the latter.

AJ Styles may have won the match, but Grayson Waller won hearts as he showcased impressive spots and moves against the former WWE Champion. Hence, the 32-year-old star credited Shawn Michaels for giving him an opportunity under favorable circumstances in NXT and his match against Styles.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall's Ten Count, Waller highly praised the Hall of Famer for believing in him when no one did, as he is trying to build an empire in his WWE career.

"Me and Shawn have a great relationship. I think Shawn has full trust in me. Shawn gave me opportunities before anyone else would have. I got things like WarGames and the match with AJ (Styles). No one thought I deserved this position. Everyone online was like, 'Who is this? Who is this,' and Shawn knew how good I was," Grayson Waller said. [11:15 - 11:33]

Grayson Waller revealed he's not a fan of Shawn Michaels anymore

During the same interview, The Arrogant Aussie shared that the Heartbreak Kid is a living legend and referred to him as the greatest of all time.

Grayson Waller admitted he was a fan of Shawn Michaels in his prime, but now he looks up to him more like a boss, not an idol.

As the 32-year-old WWE Superstar couldn't stop singing the praises of HBK, he stated that only Michaels knows the limitations of Waller. However, he concluded that if someone is looking for a piece of advice, Shawn Michaels is the man.

"It is a business relationship. I know I can go to him with anything. As you said, he is the GOAT. I'll admit that, but I'm not a fan anymore, either. You know, I'm a work colleague. I'm someone that, you know, he's my boss. But Shawn knows how good I am, and I know how good Shawn is. So if you're going to go to anyone for advice, that's the man right there," he added. [12:01 - 12:19]

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE #WWENXT That was for all the flops backstage at NXT that kiss Shawn Michaels ass every single day #BreakBron That was for all the flops backstage at NXT that kiss Shawn Michaels ass every single day #BreakBron #WWENXT https://t.co/rMfN6d8iq1

As of this writing, Grayson Waller will face Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship on January 10th at NXT New Year's Evil, which has quickly evolved into a high-stakes and suspenseful feud.

What are your thoughts on Waller praising WWE legend Shawn Michaels? Sound off in the comments section below.

