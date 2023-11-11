"No reason to watch SmackDown I guess" - Fans react to former WWE Champion's return being axed

The WWE Universe has reacted to reports of a superstar's anticipated return being pushed back ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Rumors were swirling that AJ Styles was finally set to make his return to WWE television tonight on SmackDown, but that reportedly is no longer the case. Styles was scheduled to team up with John Cena at Fastlane but fell victim to a brutal attack from The Bloodline.

LA Knight replaced Styles in the match following the attack. Knight and Cena defeated The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at WWE Fastlane in a tag team match. Knight carried the momentum from the victory into a title shot against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel but fell short after The Bloodline interfered in the match this past Saturday night.

Wrestling fans took to social media to react to the report from P.W. Insider that AJ Styles' return has been pushed back, and he may not be appearing tonight on SmackDown. Most fans were disappointed by the news and criticized the promotion's booking of the 46-year-old, as seen in the posts below.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell questions AJ Styles' stablemates following recent beatdown

AJ Styles' fellow stablemates in The O.C. did nothing to help him after he was attacked by The Bloodline ahead of Fastlane, and Dutch Mantell believes that the group is no longer on the same page.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell claimed he was glad nobody from The O.C. had Styles' back. Mantell noted that the group does nothing and would rather see Styles take care of the issue on his own:

"I'm glad they didn't come out because now I gotta watch that group back in the ring. OC, that team does nothing. I think they would hurt the team they are working with. Anyway, they [are] mad at AJ, so they don't come or he's mad at them so 'do it yourself'. I thought it was fine." [44:31 - 44:59]

AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world but has struggled to find his way back to the main event scene in WWE. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran when he returns to WWE television.

Would you like to see AJ Styles challenge for a title in the weeks ahead on SmackDown? Do you think it is time for The O.C. to disband? Sound off in the comments section below.

