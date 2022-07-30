"No shame"- Twitter erupts as Linda McMahon dodges hush money question about Vince McMahon

The Twitterati weren't happy with Linda McMahon dodging a question about Vince McMahon's hush money scandal.

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon hasn't featured on WWE TV for a while now. She recently made news after being asked a couple of questions about Vince McMahon's WWE retirement and the hush money investigation that led to it.

Linda seemed quite annoyed upon being asked the hush money question and dodged the same. She had the following to say about Vince's retirement:

"I'm not going to talk about Vince and WWE, I'm here to talk about AFPI. Well, you know what? He'll just be deciding on how he's going to spend his free time. I think that's a good thing. Thanks."

The short interview clip quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter and garnered a large number of responses from angry fans. Most of them weren't happy at all over Linda dodging the hush money question. Check out some of the most notable reactions to the video:

Linda McMahon and Vince are reportedly living separately

Shortly after news broke about Vince McMahon's $3 million hush money settlement, several wrestlers took to social media to react to the same. Former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree opened up on the case as well and had an interesting rumor to share with fans.

As per Dupree, Vince and Linda are still legally married, but the two haven't lived together in decades. The duo was extensively featured on WWE TV during the late 90s and the early 2000s. Vince and Linda were involved in several top storylines, some of which didn't sit well with the WWE Universe.

In 2003, Mr. McMahon's character began a relationship with Sable on WWE SmackDown, much to Linda's disgust. This eventually led to a match between Vince and his daughter Stephanie at No Mercy 2003, with Vince picking up the victory.

Another controversial angle featuring Vince and Linda McMahon was the former's on-screen romantic association with Trish Stratus on the road to WrestleMania 17. The angle came to an end on The Show of Shows when Stratus turned on McMahon and he lost a Street Fight to his son Shane.

