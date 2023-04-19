"No way that's the same person" - Fans divided as Trish Stratus recreates look from two decades ago on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus appeared on the latest edition of RAW a week after betraying Becky Lynch and costing her the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Fans quickly noticed that she had recreated an iconic look of hers from two decades ago.

Stratus returned to WWE on the February 27, 2023, episode of RAW, where she helped Lita and Lynch defeat Damage CTRL to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Soon after, she teamed up with the two babyfaces to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

While it looked like The Quintessential Diva would stick with Lynch and Lita for longer, she betrayed them on last week’s RAW. On the latest edition of Monday Night’s Show, Trish Stratus came out to address the WWE Universe and reveal why she attacked Lita backstage before losing the titles to the team and hurting Lynch.

Ryan Satin quickly noticed that Trish Stratus was dressed very similarly to when she played a top heel two decades ago.

He posted the following "Then vs. Now" photos on Twitter:

Fans were divided as they struggled to pick which picture was better. While some said that modern-day Trish looks much better, others preferred The Quintessential Diva of the past.

Bolts_Jake @Boltz_Jake_ @ryansatin And surprisingly still moving around pretty well in the ring. Trish was still killing it @ryansatin And surprisingly still moving around pretty well in the ring. Trish was still killing it

NuKe Siphers @SiphersGG @ryansatin Her and Stacy Keibler haven't aged a bit. Both are still bombshells, but Trish still has it in the ring. That promo was great. @ryansatin Her and Stacy Keibler haven't aged a bit. Both are still bombshells, but Trish still has it in the ring. That promo was great.

It looks like WWE will dig deep into this rivalry and give Becky Lynch a match against Trish at an upcoming Premium Live Event. The creative team could follow up with a match between Lita and Trish at SummerSlam 2023.

Trish Stratus wants everyone to know that she’s the reason behind the rise of the women’s division in WWE

Trish Stratus appeared on RAW to clarify that she was the one who attacked Lita before the Women’s Tag Team Championship match last week. She also took a dig at the Four Horsewomen in WWE and spoke about why she wanted to regain control of the division.

The 47-year-old said that she was the one who made the fans care about women’s wrestling in the first place. Stratus claimed that she changed the game in the industry, and fans should be thanking her.

She took out Becky Lynch because she did not want to be anyone’s sidekick. Instead, she wanted to be the main act on the show.

