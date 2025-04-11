"No way" - WWE star CM Punk makes major confirmation

Former WWE Champion CM Punk has provided a major confirmation about his in-ring future ahead of SmackDown. The star revealed whether he's looking to retire any time soon.

The Voice of The Voiceless is set to battle against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple-Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. He will main event Night One of this year's Showcase of The Immortals, with Paul Heyman in his corner.

Meanwhile, Punk's former rival, John Cena, who is currently on a Farewell Tour, will face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title at 'Mania. This would be his final run in the company as The Franchise Player will hang his wrestling boots by the end of December 2025.

In a recent interview with Metro, The Second City Saint confirmed he had no immediate plans to retire from professional wrestling when asked about having a Cena-esque retirement tour soon. This statement came after CM Punk reflected on how he would have dismissed the idea of still wrestling at 46 when he was 26.

"No, because you never know what's going to happen. If you would ask me when I was 26 if I would be wrestling when I was 46, I would have been like, 'No way,'" he said. [H/T: Metro]

CM Punk says he would love to work on an acting project with WWE star John Cena

The Cenation Leader and CM Punk squared off inside the squared circle after over a decade in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. John Cena won the multi-man contest by delivering an STF to an already weakened Straight Edge Superstar.

During the same chat with Metro, CM Punk stated that he would love to work alongside the 16-time WWE World Champion in an acting project given his work in the film industry.

"I would love to do stuff with [John] Cena. I would love to do stuff with anybody, really. I'm in it to learn. And in that respect, I'm an artist. I want to do stuff that's fulfilling," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Best in The World wins his first-ever WrestleMania main event bout on April 19, 2025.

