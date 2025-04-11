"I would love to do stuff with [John] Cena," says big-time WWE veteran ahead of WrestleMania 41

John Cena is scheduled to wrestle his final WWE WrestleMania in just a few days. Ahead of The Show of Shows, CM Punk claimed that he would love to work with the 16-time World Champion in an acting project.

In the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41, The Second City Saint will face Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple-Threat Match. Interestingly, Paul Heyman will be in Punk's corner instead of his Tribal Chief's. Meanwhile, on Night Two of The Showcase of The Immortals on April 20, 2025, Cena is set to lock horns with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event.

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto, Canada saw CM Punk and John Cena share the ring in the multi-man contest. After Rollins stomped The Voiceless of The Voiceless, The Franchise Player capitalized on the moment for the win.

During an interview with Metro, CM Punk expressed his desire to work with John Cena in the film industry and was open to collaborating with various individuals. The former World Heavyweight Champion described his motivation as pursuing knowledge and fulfilling artistic endeavors.

"I would love to do stuff with [John] Cena. I would love to do stuff with anybody, really. I'm in it to learn. And in that respect, I'm an artist. I want to do stuff that's fulfilling," Punk said. [H/T: Metro]

Former WWE champion commented on John Cena's heel turn

After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, The Franchise Player betrayed Cody Rhodes. The 16-time World Champion turned heel for the first time in over 20 years, 'sold his soul' to The Rock, and brutally attacked The American Nightmare.

In an interview with Khel Now, Dominik Mysterio claimed that he always knew that the former WWE Champion possessed a heel-ish persona. The former NXT North American Champion was not surprised with John Cena turning to the dark side.

"I knew the kind of person [John] Cena was. I grew up around him. I've seen him since I was eight years old. So, I kind of just expected, it was just a matter of time and he finally snapped, [and] broke up with all you guys [fans]. You guys all cried about it," Dom said.

It will be exciting to see if Cena breaks Ric Flair's legendary record to become a 17-time WWE World Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

