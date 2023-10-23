"Nobody asked you" - WWE fans condemn popular star's refusal to return

WWE fans recently took to Twitter to condemn a popular star's refusal to return to the company. The name in question is Cora Jade.

Jade was last seen on WWE television when she went in a bout against Dana Brooke on the August 25, 2023, episode of NXT. After losing the match, an angry Cora Jade deserted the company and hasn't been seen on television since.

The star recently took to her Twitter to tell the WWE Universe to stop asking her questions about her return as she doesn't want to come back to the developmental brand.

"Stop asking me to return to @WWENXT. It sucks there, and I’m better than everyone. Ask me about something that’s worth my time. I'm sick of it," Jade wrote.

Fans were quick to notice her post and started commenting on it. Some of them did not take her tweet well and said that no one asked her to return.

Others wondered if her post meant she was returning to join the main roster, either RAW or SmackDown.

You can check out a screenshot of fans' Twitter reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez said she wants to face Cora Jade at WrestleMania one day

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Roxanne Perez said that she would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and mentioned her desire to main-event WrestleMania alongside the star.

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow," said Roxanne Perez.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Jade, and if she will be making her main roster debut soon.

