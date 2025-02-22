"Nobody Cares" – Wrestling Veteran Blasts WWE's Creative Direction for a Major Star (Exclusive)

A major WWE star seems to have fallen down the ranks. The superstar in question is none other than LA Knight. The Megastar was involved in a tag team match on SmackDown this week.

Ad

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo criticized WWE's creative direction for LA Knight, noting that the former United States Champion might have had his push taken away by creative due to reported issues with Drew McIntyre.

"Do you get the feeling, Mac? You know, there was some rumor about Drew and LA Knight and all that, and we didn't know if it was a shoot or a work. We're here talking about a match that absolutely does not matter and nobody gives a c**p about."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"Bro, the way they're booking LA Knight, right? Do you not feel like he's in the doghouse? I mean, we've seen it, you know? You know when someone's in the dog, you know it, Mac." [10:58 onwards]

Elsewhere on the show, Russo dragged the company for their booking of Drew McIntyre. The former WCW Champion claimed WWE's treatment of McIntyre would make him "absolutely nothing."

Ad

Ad

Both LA Knight and Drew McIntyre failed to win their respective matches on SmackDown this week. It remains to be seen what Triple H has next in store for the former champions.

Watch more live and exclusive content from Vince Russo, Chris Featherstone and more only by subscribing to Backstage Pass on Patreon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE