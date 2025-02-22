  • home icon
"Nobody Cares" – Wrestling Veteran Blasts WWE's Creative Direction for a Major Star (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 22, 2025 08:18 GMT
A wide-angle shot of Drew McIntyre posing during his entrance (Image via WWE.com).
A wide-angle shot of Drew McIntyre posing during his entrance (Image via WWE.com).

A major WWE star seems to have fallen down the ranks. The superstar in question is none other than LA Knight. The Megastar was involved in a tag team match on SmackDown this week.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo criticized WWE's creative direction for LA Knight, noting that the former United States Champion might have had his push taken away by creative due to reported issues with Drew McIntyre.

"Do you get the feeling, Mac? You know, there was some rumor about Drew and LA Knight and all that, and we didn't know if it was a shoot or a work. We're here talking about a match that absolutely does not matter and nobody gives a c**p about."
He continued:

"Bro, the way they're booking LA Knight, right? Do you not feel like he's in the doghouse? I mean, we've seen it, you know? You know when someone's in the dog, you know it, Mac." [10:58 onwards]

Elsewhere on the show, Russo dragged the company for their booking of Drew McIntyre. The former WCW Champion claimed WWE's treatment of McIntyre would make him "absolutely nothing."

Both LA Knight and Drew McIntyre failed to win their respective matches on SmackDown this week. It remains to be seen what Triple H has next in store for the former champions.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
